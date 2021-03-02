Bollywood actor, Kangana Ranaut, who often surfaces in the news for her statements, has now approached the Supreme Court, seeking the transfer of cases to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, her home state, reports Live Law. Her sister Rangoli Chandel is also a party to the plea. The sisters face prosecution in four criminal cases across Mumbai and want the top court to provide a reprieve.

Details Personal vendetta of Shiv Sena government blamed in the plea

The plea was filed through advocate Neeraj Shekhar, wherein the petitioners expressed utmost faith in the Indian judiciary. However, the sisters apprehend their lives and property would be endangered should the case continue in Maharashtra's capital. "It is pertinent to mention that the Maharashtra government led by Shiv Sena has been harassing the petitioners," the plea read.

Looking back She wants to transfer case linked to Javed Akhtar

The four cases include the criminal defamation case filed by veteran lyricist and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar, against Ranaut. In the complaint, Akhtar had said that she unnecessarily dragged his name while talking about an alleged "coterie" in Bollywood. Just yesterday, a court in Mumbai issued a bailable warrant against her as she failed to appear despite being summoned.

Cases Chandel's tweet had invited a complaint

Another case whose transfer is sought pertains to Chandel's tweet on Tablighi Jamaat's members. When her Twitter account was active, she had called for genocide, prompting lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh to file a case. Deshmukh had filed a complaint at Amboli Police station against the sisters for allegedly promoting enmity between religious groups. The third case is related to the same subject matter.

Allegations A casting director also filed a case against them