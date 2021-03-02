Ahan Shetty is all set to walk in his father Suniel Shetty's footsteps with his debut film Tadap. He will be seen opposite Tara Sutaria. The movie is a remake of a Telugu romantic action drama film, RX100. A Sajid Nadiadwala production, Tadap is set to release on September 24. Milan Lutharia has helmed the movie. Here are more details.

Plot A sneak-peek into the movie

Shetty Jr. shared two of the movie's posters on Instagram and thanked Nadiadwala and Lutharia for the opportunity. "He is Fierce, He is Rebellious, and He's a Lover, (sic)" one of the captions read. Sharing tidbits about the movie's plot, Lutharia had said, "The plot of the film is very intriguing. It is a love saga that will leave the audience surprised."

Reactions Shetty Sr.'s colleagues Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn penned heartfelt notes

Sharing Tadap's poster, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar got nostalgic and penned down a message for his colleague's son. "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father's first film Balwaan's poster, and today I'm presenting yours, (sic)" he penned. An emotional Ajay Devgn also expressed his thoughts and wrote, "This is Emotional. Ahan has grown up so quickly! (sic)"

Instagram Post You can see the poster here

Collaboration Kumar and Shetty Sr. have worked in several movies together

Kumar's message for the debutant doesn't come as a surprise considering the bond he shares with Shetty Sr. The two stars worked in a number of movies, the most notable being the Hera Pheri series. Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal was also a part of the cult classic. Kumar and Shetty Sr. also worked together in Rajiv Rai's action thriller Mohra and Jagdish A Sharma's Sapoot.

Profile What do we know about the new star-kid?