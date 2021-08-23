KK birthday special: Celebrating the most versatile singer of Bollywood

KK turns 53 today. Happy Birthday!

Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK, as we know him, turns 53 today. This proud owner of a boisterous yet mellifluous voice has been treating our auditory senses since over two decades, but did you know the New Delhi-native has never received any formal training in music? Today, on this commerce graduate's birthday, let's celebrate the Yaaron singer with some such interesting facts about him.

Personal

Thank you KK for all those beautiful renditions!

Before I start, I want to add something personal. Thank you KK, for all those renditions that helped me in every situation- When I was down, nursing a broken heart, or even while dreaming about that non-existent prince charming. More power to your voice!

Career

Was born in a musical environment

Malayali by birth, KK hasn't shied away from singing in languages he's not much acquainted with, like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. The reticent crooner was born in a musical environment, since both his grandmother and mother were into music and conducted classes on soor and taal. And it was this interaction he had with the art that made him change lines.

Turnaround

Right after starting out, KK gave us two emotion-defining songs

His professional life started out as a marketing executive, but he couldn't shrug music off his veins. So he took a chance and gave a demo tape to Louis Banks, Ranjit Barot and Lesle Lewis in 1990s, and after some years, we got his Tadap Tadap and Pal. While the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam-song became an anthem for broken hearts, Pal defined "moments."

Interview

'Decided to follow my heart, do what makes me happy'

And, there was no looking back since. "I decided to follow my heart and do what makes me happy. Everything fell into place. I started doing jingles," he had said once. We are so glad he did! When the phenomenon called Arijit Singh arrived, it was a long, dull phase for all the renowned singers like him, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, and Udit Narayan.

Quote

What does KK say about his prominent absence?

Talking about it, he said, "I like to pace out my songs. I am not choosy, but by default the songs that have come to me have been great songs, thanks to my music directors who believed in my ability." He also noted that there are "a lot more singers now. The play-field is huge now, so the workload obviously reduces for everybody."

End note

'Music is an universal space, where everyone can co-exist peacefully'

Highly influenced by Kishore Kumar, music director RD Burman, Michael Jackson, Billy Joel, Bryan Adams, and Led Zeppelin, KK is extremely secure. He calls this huge wave of new singers as "a garden with a lot of flowers - if we have only roses or only lilies, it gets boring." "Music is an universal space, where everyone can co-exist peacefully." Happy Birthday, KK!