Arijit Singh completes a decade in Bollywood, fans celebrate feat

Arijit Singh has finished 10 years in Bollywood music industry

Arijit Singh, who has enthralled and impressed us with his soulful renditions, has completed a decade in the Bollywood music industry. His debut song, Phir Mohabbat, was released on this day in 2011. The Mithoon composition had him lending his voice, along with Mohammad Irfan Ali, and Saim Bhat. The Murshidabad native then went on to deliver several hits, which continues to this day.

Fans have started trending a hashtag for their 'King'

To mark this occasion, his fans started a hashtag, where they are celebrating the singer. Calling him the "King," and "God of Music," netizens are hailing Singh as the most versatile singer in the film industry. They also are highlighting the number of awards he has won in this ten-year-long career. To note, Singh has won a National Award and several Filmfare awards.

He had won a National Award for 'Binte Dil'

He grabbed the National Award trophy in the Best Male Playback Singer category for lending his mellifluous voice to Binte Dil, a song from 2019 film Padmaavat. The rhythmic track was heavily influenced by middle-eastern music and was composed by the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The lyrics were given by AM Turaz, a poet and scriptwriter, who has frequently collaborated with Bhansali.

For 'Tum Hi Ho,' Singh won nine of 10 nominations

Singh started winning the Black Ladies right from his iconic song, Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. For this beautiful track, he had received stunning 10 nominations, and received nine awards. The other songs that got him Filmfare trophies include Sooraj Dooba Hain (Roy), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track, Roke Na Ruke Naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), Ae Watan (Raazi) and Kalank title track.

This year, he composed his first film album

This year also marked his debut as a music composer for a film. Pagglait, a black comedy drama written and directed by Umesh Bist, had music by the talented singer. The album had 24 tracks and its total length was over 1 hour 30 minutes. He released the songs under his label, Oriyon Music, a move that was praised by several critics.