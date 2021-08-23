'KBC 13' starts today: Exploring host Amitabh Bachchan's real-estate portfolio

Amitabh Bachchan and his love for real estate

Amitabh Bachchan returns as KBC 13 host, which starts airing today. Since one can't even imagine KBC without him, we guess he commands any fee. Going by the trend, we can see he demands a Rs. 50L hike/episode every season. This time, he might be pocketing around Rs. 4-5cr/episode. Before he invests this money in some property, let's explore his current real estate portfolio.

His most recent purchase was a 5,184sqft duplex in Mumbai

Bachchan's most recent purchase is a Rs. 31cr-worth duplex flat in Mumbai. The 5,184sqft property was bought in December but registered only this April. It is reportedly located on the 27th and 28th floors in a project called Atlantis and has six car parking spaces.

His first bungalow in Mumbai is named 'Prateeksha'

The first-ever house bought by the Zanjeer actor—who has a net worth of around Rs. 3,350cr—in Mumbai is named Prateeksha. He used to live here with his superstar wife Jaya Bachchan and parents—Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. In fact, its name was given by Harivansh. Given the house's sentimental value, Bachchan still maintains the spacious property located in Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme.

The current residence of Bachchan family is 'Jalsa'

After his parents died, the Bachchan family moved to the plush bungalow, Jalsa. Reportedly a gift to Bachchan from filmmaker Ramesh Sippy for Satte Pe Satta, the twin-story bungalow is situated near JW Marriott in Juhu and has a living area of 10,125sqft. Every Sunday, he greets his fans from the terrace of this building. Notably, Jalsa's current valuation stands somewhere between Rs. 100-200cr.

He also has the office spaces 'Janak' and 'Ammu Bungalow'

The Bachchans also bought another property in 2004 and named it Janak. Its top two floors are his private area. In 2021, the property, which has an 8,000sqft living space, received considerable damage when Cyclone Tauktae ravaged Mumbai, among other places. Ammu Bungalow, another possession, was leased out to Citibank for a long time, but the bank moved out of the property in 2019.

There are many other properties in Bachchan's name

The Bachchans own five bungalows in the Juhu and Vile Parle Development Scheme, and it's a tiny island in itself. Also, Big B has an ancestral property in Allahabad, which is now converted into an educational trust. Not just in India, the power couple of the Hindi film industry also owns a 3,175sqmt huge lavish house in Brignogan-Plages, France. And, this isn't even exhaustive!