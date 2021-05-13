'Satte Pe Satta' remake: Original director thinks Hrithik 'best bet'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 13, 2021, 01:52 pm

'Satte Pe Satta' director thinks Hrithik is best-suited for remake

Speculation about the remake of the 1980s' cult-classic Satte Pe Satta has been rife for many years, with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn reportedly being approached to step into Amitabh Bachchan's shoes. Whether it's getting made or not remains a mystery, but the director of the original, Raj N Sippy, thinks Roshan would suit the role of Babu/Ravi best.

Details

It was to be a collaboration between Rohit Shetty, Farah

To recall, Roshan was reported to have given verbal consent to the remake back in 2019, but things did not go through for certain unverified reasons. Although nothing was confirmed, the project was going to be a collaboration between directors Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan. Now recently, Sippy opined that the War actor "was the best bet, taking into consideration the character of Babu."

Quote

Did you know? Makers 'created' the iconic character of Babu

For the unversed, Satte Pe Satta was adapted from the Hollywood film Seven Brides For Seven Brothers (1954). Speaking to ETimes, the veteran director shared that the character of Babu was created separately, as their base material did not have such a man. "We felt there was no plot, so, we made a lot of changes while making the film," added the filmmaker.

Female lead

Anushka Sharma was approached to essay Hema Malini's role

Notably, if Roshan had come on board, he would have played the oldest brother to a family of seven brothers. The 1982 flick had Bachchan romancing Hema Malini, who portrayed a nurse. After considering Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif for the same, makers had zeroed in on Anushka Sharma for Malini's part. Sippy, though, said he has no "perfect" female lead on his mind.

Looking back

Given everything, why did the remake not take off?

Despite getting their envisioned male and female leads, Khan and Shetty had reportedly shelved the film last October. Allegedly, Roshan kept the makers waiting, without any final commitment for months, before refusing to do another Bachchan remake after Agneepath. There were some difficulties with acquiring the remake rights of the Hindi movie too. So, will the project take off now? Only time will tell.