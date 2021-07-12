Pooja Bhatt celebrates 30yrs of 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin'

The movie was directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and was a major success upon its release in 1991

On Monday, actor Pooja Bhatt celebrated 30 years of her debut film, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, which also starred Aamir Khan, and recalled how there were people who dubbed the romantic-comedy, "too risky." Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Gulshan Kumar, the film was a major success upon its release in 1991. Here are more details.

Details

It is based on Hollywood classic 'It Happened One Night'

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin is based on the Academy Award-winning 1934 Hollywood classic It Happened One Night. The film featured Pooja as an heiress who runs away from home to be with her movie star boyfriend (played by Sameer Chitre) but meets Raghu (Aamir) on the way and falls in love with him.

Film

Gratitude to Gulshan Kumar for bankrolling the film: Pooja

Pooja shared pictures from the film over Twitter. She tweeted, "30 years of #DilHaiKeMantaNahin. Gratitude to #GulshanKumar for bankrolling a film that experts said was too risky, where a woman runs away from home to marry someone, then changes her mind and runs away from the mandap to marry someone else. That too, with her father's blessings."

Twitter Post

Here is what Pooja Bhatt tweeted

Background

The film featured several hit songs

The film also starred Anupam Kher, Tiku Talsania and Rakesh Bedi. It also cemented Aamir's position in Bollywood as a leading man after hits like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and the 1990 romantic drama Dil. The film was known for featuring hit songs like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Tu Pyaar Hai Kisi Aur Ka, and Adayein Bhi Hain among others.