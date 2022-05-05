Entertainment

'Interceptor' trailer: Elsa Pataky is one-woman army, excels in action

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 05, 2022, 02:11 pm 2 min read

The trailer for Interceptor is here! Starring Elsa Pataky, the Netflix film has her as a quick-witted and agile military officer JJ Collins. Pataky's husband, fellow actor Chris Hemsworth is the executive producer of the film and it will not be an exaggeration to say that as far as action sequences are concerned, she is no less than our favorite Thor star.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hemsworth has worked with Pataky when she served as a body double for Natalie Portman's Jane Foster in the post-credits scene of the film Thor: The Dark World.

Other than that, the husband-wife duo has not collaborated much on celluloid.

Separately, to look authentic and fit for her character, Pataky trained for almost six months and learned over 800 stunt moves, and it shows!

Details What does the trailer show us?

"Everyone wants to be anywhere but here," is how the trailer starts and an isolated interceptor station in the middle of the Pacific Ocean welcomes us. Collins (Pataky) is posted there for "wrongfully" drumming out "of her dream job at the Pentagon." When a "simultaneous coordinated attack" threatens the base, Collins meets Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a "charismatic yet crooked" ex-US military intelligence officer.

Observation How was Pataky?

Collins has to determine whom to trust and stop the terrorists from completing their mission. Lines like "You planned every possible outcome but you couldn't plan for me" establish just how formidable Collins is. Pataky excels in all the action sequences, but as far as acting in other scenes is concerned, she looked a bit dull. But, let's determine that on June 3.

Information Get to know the cast and crew of 'Interceptor'

Pataky has worked along with stunt double Haley Wright and stunt coordinator Ingrid Kleinig for her fighting scenes. Director of Hemsworth-led Extraction Sam Hargrave serves as the film's action consultant. Interceptor marks author Matthew Reilly's directorial debut. Reilly co-wrote the script with Stuart Beattie (Obi-Wan Kenobi). The upcoming movie co-features Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels, and Zoe Carides.