Entertainment

5 upcoming movies of 'Minnal Murali' star Tovino Thomas

5 upcoming movies of 'Minnal Murali' star Tovino Thomas

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 20, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Tovino Thomas has several films in different stages of production.

In recent times, Tovino Thomas has delivered stellar performances in Minnal Murali, Naradan, and Virus. And, in all these films, he has essayed different characters. In Minnal Murali, the Malayalam actor was a superhero, Naradan saw him as a journalist, and in Virus, he was a district collector. In the upcoming months, he has many interesting films lined up. Let's discuss the top five.

#1 'Thallumaala'

Thallumaala starts this list. Co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, the action-comedy film has been directed by Khalid Rahman, known for ventures like Love and Unda. Last week, the team finished its last leg of shooting in Dubai. The filming for the movie went on for 102 days, said reports. Produced by Ashiq Usman, Thallumaala (chain of fights) co-stars Shine Tom Chacko.

#2 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'

Ajayante Randam Moshanam, a period drama set in three different timelines, is being directed by Jithin Lal. "Set in the Northern Kerala in 1900, 1950, and 1990, Three generations of heroes Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan (all played by Thomas), try to protect the most important treasure of the Land," reads the synopsis of the film. Its shooting is yet to be wrapped, said reports.

#3 '2403 ft.'

2403 ft. is up next. It will be about those who survived the Kerala floods in 2020. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film will revolve around a couple who gets stuck in the deluge. How they defeat the odds is the main plot. Ambili actor Tanvi Ram plays the leading lady. Manju Warrier and Kunchacko Boban are a part of the film, too.

#4 'Vaashi'

Vaashi sits in fourth place here. For the film, Thomas is set to don the lawyer's robes along with Keerthy Suresh. The duo started shooting for this upcoming movie in November last year. Vishnu G Raghav, who has written the script, is also directing the project. Produced by her father, G Suresh Kumar, the film marks Suresh and Thomas's first-time onscreen collaboration.

#5 'Vazhakku'

Vazhakku rounds up this list. For this film, Thomas is collaborating with Kani Kusruti and Sudev Nair. The project is being co-produced by Thomas under his Tovino Thomas Productions along with Parrot Mount Pictures. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is at the helm of this Malayalam movie. Reports said Vazhakku (meaning fight) is currently in the post-production stage. Its first-look poster was released last January.