Entertainment

Tovino Thomas Productions-Yoodlee Films sign deal to produce films, web-shows

Tovino Thomas Productions-Yoodlee Films sign deal to produce films, web-shows

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 08, 2022, 01:01 pm 2 min read

Tovino Thomas's production company, Saregama's Yoodlee Films sign deal

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has signed a multiple project deal with Saregama's Yoodlee Films through his production house. Via the pact, Tovino Thomas Productions and Yoodlee Films will churn out original films and web shows in Malayalam and Hindi. "I cannot wait to begin this new journey with Saregama India and explore our shared love for timeless stories," Thomas said of this collaboration.

Context Why does this story matter?

To note, this is not the first time Yoodlee Films has struck a deal with a Malayalam star.

In the past, they have joined hands with Nivin Pauly and Prithviraj Sukumaran for one-off projects.

But for the first time, Yoodlee, which has a wide global reach, is collaborating with a Malayalam production house for a multiple slate deal across two languages (for now).

Quote Collaboration signifies huge shift in Indian content space: Thomas

Talking about the deal, Thomas (33) said, "This collaboration signifies a huge shift in the Indian content space where all industries are willing to collaborate and reach out to not just one regional demographic but the global audience." It is not clear, as of now, whether he will star in and produce all the projects or simply finance the slate of films or/and web-series.

Information What did Saregama say about the deal

On their part, Saregama India's Vice President of Films Siddharth Anand Kumar said, "Be it his amazing acting prowess in a cultural phenomenon like Minnal Murali, or his sharp instincts as a producer, he is someone who is creating content for posterity and we share that vision as well." "Our goal is not just to succeed but to define genres," Kumar added.

Information Thomas has a huge line-up of interesting films

On the acting front, Thomas was last seen as a journalist in the Malayalam film Naradan. His line-up of projects is pretty interesting and spread across various genres. It includes fantasy drama Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Dijo Jose Antony's action thriller Pallichattambi, Khalid Rahman's comedy drama Thallumala, courtroom drama Vaashi, 2403 ft based on 2018's Kerala flood, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan directorial Vazhakku, and Anveshippin Kandethum.