Entertainment

Vidya Balan's next is with 'Mimi' helmer Laxman Utekar

Vidya Balan's next is with 'Mimi' helmer Laxman Utekar

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 08, 2022, 12:08 pm 2 min read

Vidya Balan was last seen in 'Jalsa'

Vidya Balan has signed her next! And, this project might be helmed by Mimi director Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan via his Maddock Films. The film will mark Balan's maiden collaboration with both Utekar and Vijan. Though nothing is confirmed yet, rumors suggest that the film will be set in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. Waiting for more updates!

Context Why does this story matter?

Balan is fresh off the success of Jalsa, which released on March 18. The film featured her and Shefali Shah.

Both the actors performed strongly and were appreciated.

Separately, Maddock is known for their socially relevant films, the latest ones being Hum Do Hamare Do, Dasvi, and Mimi.

So, when a skilled performer like Balan collaborates with Maddock, it is worth looking forward to.

Information What do we know of the film?

Tentatively titled Waiting Room, reports suggest that the narrative will be a mix of thrill and emotions. Like all Maddock-backed films, the storyline for this upcoming film will also be realistic. It seems the venture will hit the floors in June this year after Balan completes her upcoming projects, an untitled romantic comedy and another women-centric film. But, an official announcement is still awaited.

Information The other projects Balan is working on

The romantic comedy Balan will be seen next also stars Pratik Gandhi (Scam 1992), Barfi! actor Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes, Beauty and the Beast). Its shoot got wrapped up last year in December. Balan will next hit the sets of the women-centric film this month. Touted as a crime drama, the Anu Menon-directorial will be set in London and co-star Neetu Kapoor.

Fact Utekar's next film wrapped up recently

Meanwhile, Utekar and Maddock are teaming up for another film, which is being led by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Its shoot concluded recently. The yet-to-be titled film's release date is expected to be announced soon. Apart from that, Vijan is also waiting for Bhediya to release. Starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the Bollywood comedy horror will hit theaters on November 25.