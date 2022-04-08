Entertainment

'Dasvi': Yami Gautam calls out 'Film Companion' for 'disrespectful' review

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 08, 2022, 11:50 am 3 min read

Yami Gautam Dhar has strongly reacted to mocking review of her performance by 'Film Companion'

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam Dhar greeted her fans with her latest movie Dasvi on Thursday. However, instead of celebrating, the actor has found herself upset over a harsh and "disrespectful" review of her performance by the entertainment journalism portal Film Companion. In a rare move, Gautam Dhar slammed the portal online in a long thread on social media. Here's what she wrote.

Film Companion's Rahul Desai wrote a review for Dasvi, where the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer was lambasted for its various flaws. Sharing the screenshot of a section from the review on Twitter, Gautam Dhar said how her performance review was "extremely disrespectful." The portal had written: "Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive."

Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it. https://t.co/GGczNekBhP pic.twitter.com/wdBYXyv47V — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 7, 2022

Slamming the portal's scorn, Gautam Dhar reminded it that she has acted in films of varied flavors like A Thursday, Uri, "and yet this is qualified as a 'review' of my work!" The star noted she "usually [takes] constructive criticism in my stride." But "when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it."

"It takes years of hard work for anyone [and] especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again [and] again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals!" noted the Bollywood actor. Mentioning she used to look up to the portal once, Gautam Dhar requested Film Companion to not "review" her performances henceforth.

In our review of Dasvi, Gautam Dhar's performance as the upright jail superintendent Jyoti Deswal was praised for being spirited. Although her agency was limited to advancing the story of the "hero,"—like that of her co-star Nimrat Kaur—that is certainly no fault of hers.

It's not the first time that movie critic Anupama Chopra's portal has found itself in hot waters in recent days. Before the release of The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri had accused Chopra of boycotting his film. In a blasting video, the 47-year-old filmmaker explained how Film Companion extensively covered films like Gehraiyaan but didn't pen a single story on The Kashmir Files.