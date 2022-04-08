Entertainment

'Jersey': 5 things to know about Shahid Kapoor-led sports film

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 08, 2022, 10:59 am 3 min read

'Jersey,' starring Shahid Kapoor, is all set for its release next week (Photo credit: Twitter/@shahidkapoor)

Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, is gearing up to hit the theaters next week. The movie was initially set to release on December 31, 2021, but got delayed owing to the rising COVID-19 cases. After that, the makers decided to take Jersey to the theaters on April 14, 2022. So, before it releases, here are five things to know about the film.

#1 Plot: Deals with a struggling ex-cricketer

Kapoor plays the role of a struggling former cricketer, Arjun Talwar, who wants to fulfill his son's wish and get him the Indian team's jersey. This forces Kapoor to face his sparkling past and the demons associated with it. Ultimately, Talwar has to choose if he wants to become the hero his son sees him as or to live his life as a failure.

#2 CBFC certification, runtime

Now, let us talk about its censor board certification and its duration. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had passed the film with a U/A certificate on January 7, 2021. The total run time will be 170 minutes and 43 seconds (2 hours, 50 minutes, 43 seconds). Advance bookings for Jersey are expected to start on Sunday or Monday (April 10 or 11).

#3 Film clashes with two other mammoth movies

At the box office, Jersey clashes with K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Beast. Talking of the same, Kapoor revealed, "The fact that we're releasing means that we feel it's a good time to release. Otherwise, we wouldn't have." "The fact that they are releasing, feels like a good time for them. So, if you put the two things together, there's enough space for different movies."

#4 Team trained a lot to stay close to reality

Kapoor is known as a method actor and goes to any lengths for his character. While shooting a scene he got injured and had to receive 13 stitches, said reports. Thankfully, he recovered soon. He also revealed there is no use of special effects in the movie. The team trained for four months and also played on pitches with state-level players to retain authenticity.

#5 Remake of National Film Award-winning Telugu movie

To note, Jersey is the Hindi remake of the National Film Award-winning Telugu movie by the same name, also directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and starring Telugu actor Nani. The Bollywood version of Jersey is being produced by Dil Raju, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, and Aman Gill. With all the hype, we sure hope the movie hits the ball out of the stadium!