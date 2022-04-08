Entertainment

Allu Arjun birthday special: Net worth, mansion, vanity van, more!

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 08, 2022, 07:15 am 3 min read

Allu Arjun sits atop a solid net worth of Rs. 350cr!

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun (AA) turns 40 today. Having debuted in 2003 with Gangotri, he has delivered numerous hits over the years, establishing himself as one of the highest-paid actors in South Indian Cinema. This, naturally, has translated to a handsome net worth of Rs. 350 crore (approximately) and various luxurious possessions. On his birthday, let us discuss a few. Also, happy birthday, AA!

#1 Jaw-dropping collection of luxurious watches

AA is known for his extravagant style, so it is not surprising that he sprinkles some of his cash on expensive watches, too. His collection of dials is a dream for most horologists as it includes Cartier Santos 100X, Graham Chronofighter GMT, Hublot Big Bang Steel Carbon, Rolex Daytona Stainless Steel, Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43, Casio A158WA 1Q, and Breitling Avenger Hurrican 45.

#2 'Falcon': His customized vanity van

The Telugu star also owns "Falcon," which is a "palace on wheels." Falcon is the name of his vanity van, worth Rs. 7cr (roughly). In 2019, AA showed his fans the inside of Falcon colored in black, white, and silver. Leather seats, a huge mirror, mood lighting, and entertainment options are some of its many features. The van's exterior also features the actor's initials.

#3 Now, let's talk of his mansion

AA's regal mansion is up next. Aptly named "Blessing," the performer stays here with his wife Sneha Reddy and their two children, Arha and Ayaan, along with Kazoku, their dog. It is located in Hyderabad's upscale neighborhood of Jubilee Hills. According to a publication, the mansion's value is over Rs. 100 crore and it is spread across 8,000sqft. Interestingly, Blessing has a rectangular-box design.

#4 Private jet (reportedly) worth over Rs. 50cr

In 2020, AA shared photos of his private jet when he was en route to attend the destination wedding of Niharika Konidela (the niece of Chiranjeevi) in Udaipur. With ultra-comfortable leather seats and classic interiors, the jet has a tasteful design. He also toured with his team in the jet for promoting the 2014 smash hit Race Gurram. It's reportedly worth over Rs. 50cr.

#5 Quite naturally, he has swanky car collection too

Last but not the least, let's explore his envious car collection. AA's garage includes the likes of Range Rover (he calls it Beast), Hummer H2, Jaguar XJ L, Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, Mercedes-Benz GLE 350d, and BMW X6M. Beast is priced around Rs. 2.5-4cr, Hummer H2 costs Rs. 75L, Jaguar XJ L is worth Rs 1.2cr, and Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence costs Rs. 1.30-1.35cr.