Oprah Winfrey's tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which was televised on CBS on Sunday (local time), didn't only get the whole world talking but also helped the host score big bucks. CBS paid a licensing fee of $7-$9 million to Harpo Productions, Winfrey's production company, for the two-hour-long candid interview, reports The Wall Street Journal. The interview fetched 17 million viewers.

Money Advertisers were charged $325,000 for 30 seconds of air time

According to WSJ, CBS defeated rivals ABC and NBC to secure rights for the interview. The network charged advertisers handsomely as well. Advertisers were asked to pay a premium rate of $325,000 for just 30 seconds of air time during the interview. CBS also has the rights to air the interview in the US, as well as, to license it in other international markets.

Interview The former Royals spoke about a plethora of topics

The interview — Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special — touched on various facets of the life of the former Royals. From mental health, finance, and parenthood to royal restrictions, entertainment deals, philanthropy, and racism, nothing was off-limits in the interview. "Just to make it clear to everybody, there is no subject that is off-limits," Winfrey had announced.

Suicidal thoughts Markle contemplated suicide; Harry was in a dark place too

The most damning revelation was Markle's admission of dealing with suicidal thoughts during her time as a working Royal. Her requests for help were allegedly rebuffed by the institution. Her husband, Harry, also felt trapped and talked about the silent suffering of being a working Royal. "I went to a very dark place as well, but I wanted to be there for her," Harry said.

Cruel press They talked about the 'cruelty' of press

Throughout the interview, both Meghan and Harry talked about the press being negative, biased and invasive. "I just didn't see a solution. I would sit up at night, and didn't understand how all of this is being churned out," Meghan said. Harry added, "If the source of information is inherently corrupt or racist or biased then that filters out to the rest of society."

Prince William I'll always be there for him: Harry on his brother

On Prince William, Harry said that he loves his elder brother but space is what their relationship needs. Harry believes time is a great healer. "Time heals all things, hopefully. I'll always be there for him and, I know, he'll always be there for me," Harry added. The couple also indicated that the Queen was always welcoming and nice to them.

Spilling tea The couple got married three days before the ceremony