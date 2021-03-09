The tell-all interview of Britain's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle is being discussed globally. One of the few Indian celebrities to react to it was actress and former talk-show host Simi Garewal. However, she didn't have nice things to say about the couple. Expressing her opinion about the interview with Oprah Winfrey, Garewal dubbed the Royal wife a liar.

Tweet She is using the race card to gain sympathy: Garewal

The 73-year-old, best known for her chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, gave her opinion about the CBS special. Revealing that she doesn't believe anything that Markle said, she tweeted, "She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil" Garewal later "withdrew" the word evil and said she should have stuck to calculating instead.

Twitter Post 'She is lying to make herself a victim'

I withdraw the word 'evil'. It was excessive. Calculating would have been more appropriate... — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021

Racism Markle talked about racism, struggles with self-harm thoughts

In the interview, Markle revealed that the Royals fretted over the color of her son Archie before his birth in 2019. "We have in tandem the conversation of 'he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be," Markle told Winfrey. She also revealed she had suicidal thoughts.

Support Her shocking revelations also earned widespread support

While Garewal dismissed Markle's statements, the latter earned support and praise from many known public figures. Tennis player Serena Williams, in a heartfelt note, praised Markle for her courage and also talked about the racism faced by women of color. "I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy," the sportsperson wrote about her long-time friend Markle.

Twitter Post 'Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced'

Posts Actresses Jameela Jamil and Gabrielle Union slammed the press

Meanwhile, actress Jameela Jamil also slammed the infamous British press by tweeting, "Can we please take a moment to remember how obscene the behavior of the press and palace was in anticipation of an interview that actually turned out to be quite vague and tame." And actress Gabrielle Union tweeted, "The tabloids are HOSTED by the palace?!?!?!?!?! WHEW (sic)."

Interview The interview, meanwhile, was viewed by 17 million people