'Shiddat' title track: Defines passion, composer-lyricist-singer Manan Bhardwaj impresses

Title track of 'Shiddat' is here!

Ahead of its October 1 release on Disney+ Hotstar, makers of Shiddat dropped its title track today. Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty feature in the video of this song. Composed by budding music director Manan Bhardwaj, the track has also been sung and written by him. It's a wholesome package and Bhardwaj leaves a deep mark. Here's our review.

Video of the song has scenes from the film

The video of the title track has scenes from the film, and is a dedicated promotional clip. It starts with Raina's voice that says, "Kya hota hai ye pyaar? Kaise nibhaate hai isse? Har kisika apna tareeka hai, apni apni kahaani hai...sirf ek common factor hai, shiddat! (What's love, how is it maintained? Everyone has stories, but there's only one common factor: Passion).

Madan's character emerges of a swimming pool, Kaushal is mesmerized

This is the same dialogue that introduced Raina's character in the trailer of the film that was released two days back. The 2:26-minute-long song starts with a scene of a swimming pool, when we see Madan's character, Kartika, coming out of it. She's wearing a red swimming suit, complete with glasses and a cap. Kaushal's Jaggi is mesmerized by her, which she notices.

A scene in men's changing room doesn't make sense

After a while, Penty, wearing a yellow lehenga choli, is seen twirling at a wedding set-up. Then we have Raina joining the dance. It's the next scene that actually takes you by surprise. Without any premise, we see Madan and her friends taking towels off boys, who have returned from swimming, in a changing room. Kartika, looking annoyed, then points a camera at Jaggi.

You can chuck the video, just listen to the song

Madan probably is threatening to upload his nude, but is left mightily impressed looking at his body. The subsequent sequences show what we have seen in the trailer, the downs, pursuit, forced marriages, broken nuptials, etc. If you ignore the video, this song is a beautiful composition. It has all the elements of a tumultuous love story, and you feel an instant connection.

Well done! Bhardwaj weaves magic with words as well

If someone asks you to define 'passion,' tell them to listen to this song. The lyrics are all about that, and are an apt description of 'intense love.' When you read separately, it may appear cheesy, but the words blend well with the tunes.

Song will be included in every listener's playlist; gets 4/5

Over all, Bhardwaj has done a great job. The title track of this Kunal Deshmukh-directorial will be a potential inclusion in the playlist of every listener this year. It's available on the YouTube channel of T-Series. Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan via their respective banners, T-Series and Maddock Films, are backing Shiddat. Verdict: The song gets 4 stars, and video gets 3.5 stars.

Originally, the title 'Shiddat' was registered with Karan Johar

Karan Johar also wanted to make a film with the title Shiddat, but Deshmukh was adamant to have that name only for his venture. So, Vijan requested the Dharma Productions honcho, also his close friend, to release the title for his film, and KJo relented.