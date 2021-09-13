'Shiddat' trailer: Sunny Kaushal refuses to be Radhika Madan's friend

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 13, 2021, 01:58 pm

Sunny Kaushal's 'Shiddat' trailer released today

Sunny Kaushal is back with his fourth full-length feature film, Shiddat, the trailer of which released today. Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan via their respective banners, T-Series and Maddock Films, the romantic drama has been directed by Kunal Deshmukh (known for Jannat, Tum Mile, Jannat 2). Notably, this is Deshmukh's first directorial that doesn't star Emraan Hashmi. Shiddat releases on October 1.

Details

The trailer starts with Jaggi being romantic with Kartika

The 2:15-minute-long trailer starts with Kaushal's Jaggi telling Kartika (Radhika Madan) that had they met in Amsterdam and not in Paris or any other place in the world, he would have searched her out eventually, because she is his "kismat (fate)." While this monologue plays in the backdrop, the video shows an image of the Golden Temple above a snap of the Eiffel Tower.

Breakdown

Jaggi mistakes CPR as kiss: Probably a joke, but misleading

The visuals of these two places probably indicate where Jaggi and Kartika are from because we also see their eyes replacing the first images. The trailer goes on to show fun moments between the two and stops when Kartika revives him by giving him CPR after rescuing him from drowning, which Jaggi thinks was a kiss. Though a joke, it still is misleading.

Twitter Post

Watch the trailer here

About

We see how Jaggi fights aquaphobia for his love

Mohit Raina comes around the 1:01-minute mark, and we hear him explain what "pyaar" is, and how people go to extreme lengths for love. He concludes that all these stories are driven by one reason: Shiddat (passion). In between, we have visuals depicting heartbreak, angry outbursts, and Jaggi's pursuit of Kartika—like climbing a mountain, fighting his aquaphobia, and swimming in the sea, among others.

Observation

Trailer looks fun, but feels similar to 'Raabta'

The subsequent scenes show us Raina is married to Diana Penty. We then see him telling Kaushal not to cross his limits for Kartika. Also, we see Madan's character getting married to someone else and Penty-Raina facing marital issues. The trailer looks good, but dialogues, scenes, and quirky moments feel similar to what we have seen in Raabta. Shiddat is a Disney+ Hotstar venture.