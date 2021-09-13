'Game of Thrones' stars who also acted in superhero movies

Written by Shreya Mukherjee

Know what these superhero flicks have in common with mystical 'GoT'? These actors!

Hit HBO series Game of Thrones brought a string of faces to the limelight, whom we loved for nearly a decade. Now that the epic show is over, the actors have picked up exciting follow-up projects. Interestingly, many of the stars have taken to superhero ventures after their Westeros adventure (remember Peter Dinklage aka Tyrion Lannister in Avengers: Infinity War?) Here are some others.

When Robb Stark turned into an Eternal

Let's start with the eldest Stark child, Robb Stark (Richard Madden). Madden will be soon greeting us as Ikaris or the most powerful Eternal in Marvel Phase-4's multi-starrer Eternals this November. Robb's death in the HBO show might have been one of the most shocking/traumatic endings, but fans can be rest assured, as his upcoming gig in Marvel is an immortal character.

Kit Harrington will go from Jon Snow to Black Knight

Speaking of the Eternals, the movie will also feature another Stark brother, Jon Snow (Kit Harrington). Harrington plays Dane Whitman or the Black Knight there. In the recently released trailer, he was seen asking Sersi (Gemma Chan) why the Eternals never interfered with wars and destruction on the planet before now. As per the comics, Sersi is supposed to be his love interest.

Sophie Turner has already led her 'X-Men' movie in 2019

Make way for another Stark as Sansa aka Sophie Turner has already been part of the Marvel superheroes in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse. Three years later, Turner's Jean Grey scored a movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, centered around her. Although the movie was met with mixed reviews and collections, it was a delight to see the Josie actress spread out her wings (literally) on the screens.

Arya Stark was Wolfsbane in 'The New Mutants'

Turner's reel-life sister and real-life best friend Maisie Williams aka Arya has also debuted as a superhero. Williams had played a Scottish mutant called Rahne Sinclair or Wolfsbane in the horror superhero flick The New Mutants. The last X-Men project to be backed by Fox turned out to be a major disappointment so we would definitely like to see Williams's character getting a do-over.

Emilia Clarke will soon be seen in 'Secret Invasion'

While we're Stark family supporters, we aren't turning a blind eye to the others. The last entry is the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Clarke is joining Marvel in the Disney+ Hotstar show Secret Invasion. While nothing is known about her role, Clarke had confirmed the casting news in July. Separately, she released her own comic book, titled M.O.M.: Mother of Madness.