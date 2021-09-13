'I can't believe it': Britney Spears-Sam Asghari are now engaged

And, Britney Spears just made her relationship with Sam Asghari official

Princess of Pop Britney Spears broke the internet today by announcing her engagement to longtime partner Sam Asghari. This comes days after her father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end her conservatorship. Notably, Spears had mentioned in her emotional plea back from June that this arrangement was preventing her from getting married to Asghari or from having more children. Congratulations to the couple!

Spears flaunted her ring with Asghari by her side

The Toxic singer posted a video on Instagram that featured the couple, as she showed off her ring. Cutting through several shots of Spears flaunting the diamond on her finger, at one point Asghari says, "Look at that! Do you like it?" and the popstar shouts in excitement, "Yes!" Her excitement was palpable in her caption, too. It read, "I can't f***ing believe it!!!!!"

They have been together for nearly 5 years

Asghari, who is a personal trainer by profession, also shared a picture of the two. While the lovebirds kiss in the background, Spears's hand, in particular her ring finger, takes over the center stage. The duo, who first met in 2016 when Asghari was part of the singer's Slumber Party music video, has been together for reportedly five years now.

Check out the bling here

Asghari was spotted looking at rings earlier this month

Reportedly, the engagement ring has been designed by New York-based designer Roman Malayev. But Asghari also went ring hunting at stores before. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old fitness expert was spotted looking at rings at Cartier in Beverly Hills, sparking engagement buzz.

Jamie's plea requested court to 'seriously consider' need of conservatorship

Earlier this month, Spears Sr. filed a petition that requested the court to "seriously consider" whether the conservatorship was required any longer. It highlighted how the Criminal singer "wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses," among other things. In response to the plea, Spears's lawyer Mathew Rosengart said this was a "vindication" for the Womanizer singer.

Spears held Jamie and other conservators 'should be in jail'

Jamie, who has been controlling various aspects of his daughter's personal and professional life since 2008, had said he was "willing to step down" from the conservator's role in August. Notably, the statement didn't mention any timeline and maintained Jamie was "the best choice" to oversee the conservatorship. Spears held Jamie and others involved in the conservatorship "should be in jail" for their treatment.