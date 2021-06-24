'Want my life back,' Britney demands conservatorship end; gets support

Jun 24, 2021

Britney Spears wants her 13-year-long conservatorship to end

Britney Spears told a court she wants the "abusive" conservatorship that has controlled her life for years to end. Speaking for over 20 minutes uninterrupted, the Toxic singer, in her first such appearance in years, confessed to being "in denial" of the abuse she sustained since the involuntary conservatorship began in 2008. Several celebrities, including Justin Timberlake, her ex-boyfriend, have extended her their support.

Quote

'No one should EVER be held against their will'

Timberlake wrote a long note on his social media accounts, mentioning "what's happening to her is just not right." The actor-singer added, "No one should EVER be held against their will," and said he hoped the courts will "let her live however she wants to."

Demand

'Jamie should be in jail for his ignorant behavior'

Speaking in front of LA probate judge Brenda Penny, Spears cited an incident when her father Jamie instructed her to go to rehab just for failing a psych test. She held that he and others involved in the conservatorship "should be in jail." "I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money for myself and pay other people," Spears highlighted.

Quote

'Their cruel tactics working for Miley Cyrus'

"Their cruel tactics working for Miley Cyrus, as she smokes on joints onstage at the VMAs — nothing is ever done to this generation for doing wrong things. They also threaten me and said, If I don't go, then I have to go to court."

Claim

Are conservators stopping her from going off birth control?

Another big revelation that came out of the emotional statement was the control the legal conservatorship had on her ability to get pregnant. Spears revealed that she was being forced to use birth control, even though she wants to try for more children. "So basically this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life," she maintained.

Twitter Post

Singer Mariah Carey also extended her solidarity to Spears

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

Statement

'Now I'm telling you the truth, OK? I'm not happy'

In her statement, which was livestreamed to the media, Spears also recalled how she was "forced to do" shows in Las Vegas. "I thought... if I said that enough maybe I might become happy... But now I'm telling you the truth, OK? I'm not happy," she said, adding, "I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day."

Update

NYT documentary could have played catalyst to renewed public interest

She appealed to the court to end the conservatorship, without having to be medically evaluated. However, according to Samuel Ingham, Spears' court-appointed attorney, an official motion seeking to terminate the conservatorship is yet to be filed. After years of silence on the matter, the case has come back into the limelight following the release of The New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

Information

This is how Jamie Spears reacted to Spears' testimony

Meanwhile, Jamie's attorney Vivian Thoreen said the former praised Spears for being able to address the court. "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain." However, this didn't sit well with netizens. Fresh calls in the #FreeBritney movement were made.