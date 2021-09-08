Will Britney Spears be finally free from conservatorship now?

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 11:58 am

Britney Spears may finally be free of conservatorship

Britney Spears might finally be free of conservatorship, as her father Jamie Spears has filed a petition in court to remove the system off her life. The plea comes almost a month after he decided to "step down" from the conservator's role. To recall, the singer, in a rare outburst, had told a court in June that she wants the "abusive" conservatorship to end.

Details

Jamie's petition cited 'recent events' in connection to the conservatorship

As per reports, Jamie's petition cited "recent events" in connection to the conservatorship and asked "whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist." It added that Britney has appealed in the court that she wants "control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship," and decide "her own medical care."

Information

The plea asked the court to 'seriously consider' Britney's arrangement

"She wants to control the money she has made and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses," it highlighted. "In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses," and that she is "entitled to have this court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required."

Past event

Jamie's first plea to 'step down' had come in August

In reaction to this, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart said that this plea was a "vindication" for the Gimme More singer. Meanwhile, representatives of both the sides were unreachable. In August, Jamie had filed another court petition stating that he is "willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to include a resolution of matters pending before the Court."

Filing

Jamie only looks after her monetary matters, not personal life

Notably, since 2019, Jamie only looks over Britney's money and business dealings, including her $60 million estate. Jodi Montgomery, a court-appointed professional, has been controlling her personal decisions ever since he had given up the role. In her explosive plea in June, the Womanizer singer had appealed for an end to the long-drawn conservatorship altogether. She had spoken for more than 20 minutes uninterrupted.

Claim

Conservators apparently stopped her from going off birth control

In her first such appearance in years, Britney had confessed to being "in denial" of the abuse she sustained since the involuntary conservatorship began in 2008. Speaking in front of LA probate judge, she cited an incident when Jamie instructed her to go to a rehabilitation center just for failing a psych test, further revealing that she was being forced to use birth control.

Petition

A month after her explosive testimony, lawyer had filed petition

After this testimony, Rosengart had submitted a 120-page petition to the court in July, demanding that Jamie be taken off from overseeing the crooner's financial affairs immediately. He has "profited handsomely" ever since this system was imposed, the former federal prosecutor added. "Serious questions abound concerning Mr. Spears's potential misconduct, including conflicts of interest, conservatorship abuse and the evident dissipation of Ms. Spears's fortune."