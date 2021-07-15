Britney Spears can now hire new attorney; shares victory-post online

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 08:22 pm

Britney Spears wins the right to choose her own lawyer in conservatorship case

Britney Spears has had a small victory recently in her conservatorship case. According to reports, her Los Angeles court-appointed lawyer since 2008, Samuel Ingham III, has resigned after she criticized his representation. Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday allowed the singer to choose her own attorney. Now, the Princess of Pop hired former federal prosecutor and veteran entertainment litigator, Mathew Rosengart, as her new counsel.

Online Post

Spears shared a victory post on Instagram, Ariana Grande reacted

To celebrate the win, Spears shared a video on Instagram, which featured her riding a horse and performing cartwheels. She thanked her fans and wrote, "New with real representation today...I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED." Several followers sent best wishes with the "#FreeBritney" slogan in her comment section. Popstar Ariana Grande too commented on the post, saying, "YOU ARE SO VERY LOVED AND SUPPORTED."

Instagram Post

Take a look at Spears's full post here

Instagram post A post shared by britneyspears on July 15, 2021 at 4:21 pm IST

Accusation

Spears in court-hearing: 'I want an investigation into my dad'

Calling the conservatorship "f-----g cruelty," Spears demanded an investigation into her father. She told the court by phone, "I want to press charges against my father today." A heartbroken Spears further revealed that she doesn't have the freedom to even have a cup of coffee. "If this isn't abuse, I don't know what is," she added. Her father, Jamie Spears, remains her estate's co-conservator.

Details

Her father denied to voluntarily resign as Spears's conservator

Spears's new counsel, Rosengart, praised the Toxic singer's "courage, passion, and humanity" but couldn't understand why Jamie is still involved, reported CNN. "We will be moving promptly and aggressively for his removal," he said outside court, adding, "He should step down voluntarily because that's what's in the best interest of the conservatee." However, Jamie's lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, informed the court "he would not resign."

History

Spears had earlier called the conservatorship 'abusive'

To recall, Spears revealed shocking details about her conservatorship in her raw court statement. From forcing her to go on tours to compelling her to use birth controls, the singer was allegedly tormented. She called the conservatorship "abusive," which added fuel to the fire of the #FreeBritney movement. Meanwhile, Spears is still on a break from work, but she stays connected through social media.