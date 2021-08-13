Jamie to quit daughter Britney Spears's conservatorship, but conditions apply

Aug 13, 2021

Britney Spears's father has now agreed to step down from her conservatorship

The Princess of Pop can breathe now, albeit for sometime. Jamie Spears, father of Britney Spears, who has been controlling several aspects of her life since 2008, has decided to step down from the conservator's role. This decision surfaced recently when Jamie filed his response to the 39-year-old singer's petition for his suspension in Los Angeles Superior Court. However, he isn't quitting immediately.

Jamie maintained he was the 'best choice' for conservator

Jamie's court filing also doesn't mention any timeline. Reportedly it said, "Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court." To note, Jamie's attorneys maintained that he was "the best choice" to oversee the conservatorship. He also continued to deny Spears's claims of mistreatment.

He has reportedly promised full cooperation during the transition

"Even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he doesn't believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests," read the filing. Meanwhile, he has promised full cooperation with the transition, reports say. It must be highlighted that since 2019, Jamie has had no power over Spears' personal affairs.

Jamie only looks after Spears's monetary matters now

Now, he only looks over her money and business dealings, including her $60 million estate. Jodi Montgomery, a court-appointed professional, has been controlling Spears's personal decisions ever since he had given up the role. In her explosive plea in June, the Womanizer singer had appealed for an end to the long-drawn conservatorship altogether. It's only a matter of time now, it seems.

Spears's lawyer saw it as 'major victory' for 'Womanizer' singer

Meanwhile, Mathew Rosengart, Spears's new counsel, called the development "a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice." To recall, the Toxic singer has been appealing to remove Jamie from conservatorship for years now, even bringing abuse allegations against him and saying he "should be in jail." But in July, a LA judge had rejected her request to remove Jamie as conservator.