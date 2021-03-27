-
Britney Spears petitions to permanently remove her father as conservatorLast updated on Mar 27, 2021, 08:17 pm
Britney Spears's attorney Samuel Ingham has requested Los Angeles Superior Court to prevent her father Jamie Spears from returning as her conservator.
The Toxic singer wants her temporary advisor Jodi Montgomery to become her full-time conservator, who would take care of all her medical and other day-to-day personal decisions.
The court will reconvene on the issue regarding her conservatorship on April 27.
Conservatorship
Montgomery took over conservatorship duties temporarily in 2019
According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Spears's father temporarily gave away the conservatorship in September 2019 due to health reasons.
Montgomery was then appointed as a temporary conservator of her person.
With the new petition, it seems that Spears wants to keep Montgomery in the position permanently going forward.
Her father seems to be fine with her decision, TMZ sources say.
The power
How much power will her father and Montgomery have now?
Montgomery will have the power to manage Spears's life as she sees fit including managing security and other staff, filing official complaints like restraining orders, and liaising with medical personnel.
The singer's father may be removed from her personal guardianship, but will still be quite involved in her life, as he will remain the co-conservator of Spears's estate alongside Bessemer Trust Company.
#FreeBritney
A NYT documentary renewed public interest in Spears's life
The court documents have appeared after a renewed public interest in the singer's life with many calling to #FreeBritney.
The New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears, released last month was probably a catalyst to this development.
It showed the catastrophic fame of the '90s superstar, how her life turned into a media frenzy, and her battle for her life's control with her father.
Britney Spears
The Grammy winner also won six MTV Video Music Awards
The American singer-songwriter is credited as one of the most influential pop stars in the late '90s and the early 2000s.
Some of her most famous songs include Toxic, Oops!... I Did It Again, ...Baby One More Time, and Hold It Against Me.
Spears has one Grammy Award, six MTV Video Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards, among various other accolades.