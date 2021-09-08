Akshay Kumar's mother passes away, was admitted to Hiranandani Hospital

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 10:21 am

Akshay Kumar's mother passes away

Akshay Kumar has lost his "core" today. His mother, Aruna Bhatia passed away today morning, the actor confirmed the sad news on his social media handles. "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence," Kumar started his tweet, adding that his mother has "peacefully left this world." May her soul rest in peace!

Details

Kumar had flown in from the UK some days back

Bhatia was admitted to Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai last week, in a critical condition. Upon hearing this, the superstar had flown in from the UK, to be by her side. That time, he had tweeted, "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help."