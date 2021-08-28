'Bell Bottom' album review: There are only a few standouts

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 06:21 pm

'Bell Bottom' has a pretty average music album; here's an overall review

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is turning out to be a trailblazer as it risked getting a theatrical release even under current conditions. As for collections, the film crossed Rs. 19.50 crore on its ninth day. The espionage thriller is a Bollywood biggie, hence packs several romantic and heart-thumping tunes. All the songs have been produced by Saregama Music. Here's our review of the album.

#1

Amaal Mallik's 'Tum Aaogey' is soulful, slow, and sad

Starting with Tum Aaogey, it has been sung by Armaan Malik and composed by his brother Amaal Mallik. Penned by acclaimed lyricist duo Rashmi-Virag, the three-minute track is soulful, slow, and sad. "Har ek kone ko hai yeh yakeen... aooge. Tum aaogey"—the yearning that even the inanimate house is missing the human inmate is profound. However, the track is a tad bit too uninteresting.

#2

'Sakhiyan 2.0': This remake is better than other remakes

When making a remake, the safest bet is to rope in the original performer. And, Sakhiyan 2.0 makers get that right by getting OG singer Maninder Buttar to compose the rehashed version. While the new lyrics are a treat, the remake doesn't come near to the appeal of the base material. It is groovy though, given the chorus is more or less the same.

#3

'KhairMangde': The female version stands out more

KhairMangde by Shantanu Dutta is a wedding song, voiced by Darshan Raval for the male version. While this version feels very flat and plain, the female variant crooned by Pratibha Singh Baghel is a lot more dynamic. It has the harmony, variations, and exactly the right amount of groove to make it stick. The lyrics by Seema Saini delicately talk of new beginnings.

#4

'Marjaawaan' is my favorite track from the album

Movie albums require that one song that will make it memorable for listeners. After several mediocre tracks, Asees Kaur and Gurnazar Singh's Marjaawaan is that IT song for Bell Bottom. The romantic track is melodic, catchy, and aptly captures the love story of the lead pair (Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor). However, as noted in the review, Kumar feels extremely unconvincing lip-syncing to Singh's voice.

Information

Theme song 'Dhoom Tara' is powerful, album gets 3/5 stars

The last track is the Bell Bottom Theme, titled Dhoom Tara. Coming from Tanishk Bagchi's arsenal and sung by Zara Khan, the beat-heavy track greatly complements the action quotient of the movie. The Ranjit M Tewari-directorial was released on August 19. Album gets 3/5 stars.