'Cobra Kai' gets renewed for S05 ahead of S04 premiere

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 11:53 am

'Hi-yah!' There's more 'Cobra Kai' coming after S04, Netflix confirmed recently

Ahead of Cobra Kai's Season-4 premiere in December, Netflix has secured the action franchise's future by renewing it for another season. Originally beginning as a YouTube Red product, the series enjoyed a fresh breath of life and popularity after the streamer acquired the rights following its second season. Now, we can witness more of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) rivalry.

Details

The show had bagged four Emmy nominations in July

The S05 renewal news was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of Cobra Kai Friday. It was hardly surprising, given the wide acclaim The Karate Kid spin-off series received with its latest seasons. Tracing back, it scored four Emmy nominations in July in the Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy categories.

Twitter Post

'The dojo is about to be 5x as rad'

The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season. pic.twitter.com/8iz2M6Bzw5 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 27, 2021

Expectation

S04 to concentrate on antagonist Terry Silver's return

For the unversed, the show created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg first aired in 2018, taking forward the story decades after the original The Karate Kid films. While the first few seasons concentrated on LaRusso and Lawrence's continued rivalry, the fourth season will mark the return of Terry Silver, the villain from Karate Kid III, played by actor Thomas Ian Griffith.

Information

LaRusso, Lawrence had joined their dojos, will it work?

Following the initial teaser released in May, Netflix announced the S04 premiere date with another teaser this month. We'll be getting another All Valley Karate Tournament for which we saw LaRusso and Lawrence combine their dojos to take on John Kreese (Martin Kove) at the S03 finale. The new season also stars Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, among others.

Quote

Makers have assured they're equipped with 'seasons' worth of story'

While for now, the renewal has come only for the fifth season, makers have suggested they were ready for more in the past. Heald had said they had material to base the show "well beyond" S04, adding, "In our minds, we have seasons' worth of story that is necessary to tell before we get to that endgame." Let's see what the future holds!