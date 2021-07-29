'Blood Red Sky' review: When motherhood takes precedence over monsterhood

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 11:37 am

'Blood Red Sky' knows when to burst the twist

Action-horror film Blood Red Sky is now steaming on Netflix. At first glance, the movie, one among the 71 original films that will release on the streamer this year, seemed to be about a plane hijack. But, it's more of a vampire drama. It spins around a woman, Nadja, who initially seems scared of others, but soon starts to startle them. Here's our review.

Establishment

Film's starting binds the needed suspense, giving no future hints

Nadja showing her true self, a vampire

Peter Thorwarth and Stefan Holtz's storytelling will make you stick throughout. The film starts with an aerial warfare force providing help to the plane for a safe landing. After its landing, a boy falls out. The force takes the boy away for questioning. And, the plane is still held at gunpoint. The real story unwraps when the boy starts narrating something to the officers.

Storyline

Dominic Purcell adds muscle to hijackers; Know assailant and victim

The first 30 minutes kept me engaged thinking Nadja could be the hijacker. Instead, a group of Muslims step in, claiming that "Allah the Almighty" has allowed them to do so (the hijack) to "godless Europe." The hijackers will catch your attention because they have Dominic Purcell (Prison Break fame) included. His blunt look and ready-to-shoot personality made significance, even though it lived less.

Blood-bath

Eightball, a hijacker, begins the vampire-game with his villainy

Nadja attacking the hijackers

We get to know Nadja is a vampire when she starts feeding on a dog's blood. The answer to her present situation was given through flashbacks, showing how she was bitten by a vampire. In no time, Nadja starts attacking hijackers, feeding on them. However, the real action begins when Eightball (a hijacker) injects himself with Nadja's blood, turning passengers into vampires, creating fuss.

Sacrifice

Nadja sacrifices her life; letting others live without being monster

In the end, Nadja sacrifices herself after killing vampire-turned-Eightball. The emotional point was when Elias tried to save his mother by making her drink his blood. But, she refused to stay alive as a vampire, in order to save the world. Elias was that brave boy ever since the start. Even, in the end, he managed to blow off the plane full of vampires.

Verdict

The film swipes 4 stars; emotion and action mixed perfectly

Elias stayed the brave boy untill the end

The linking of Nadja's past to the present with flashbacks adds answers to the story, leaving no cliffhanger. The movie didn't give any hint of the upcoming scenario, which helped it remain full of suspense and thrill. Acting of Peri Baumeister (who played Nadja) and others, and the storyline felt real even after the addition of the supernatural element to it. Verdict: 4/5 stars.