Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 21, 2021

Will Smith to release his memoir 'Will' in November

Will Smith has finally opened up about his life in his upcoming memoir, Will. Set to hit the bookshelves on November 9, the autobiography, published by Penguin Press, is already marked as Amazon's #1 Best Seller. While sharing the first look on Instagram, he wrote, "I see all y'all gettin' your pre-orders in early for my book, THANK YOU!! Link in bio :-) #WillTheBook".

Check the first look of Smith's memoir

Smith calls his book 'a labor of love'

The Bad Boys actor unveiled the title and look of his book in an Instagram video. While showing its cover to the camera, he said, "Okay...This is weird...This is weird. But this is my book." "It's been a labor of love. I've been working on it for the past two years and it is finally ready." An audiobook will also release in his voice.

What is the book all about?

Will is about Smith's journey from a "fearful child" to a famous rapper and then, a smashing Hollywood superstar. The memoir is "the product of a profound journey of self-knowledge, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind." The actor-producer co-wrote it with Mark Manson (The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck author).

His memoir talks about his family dealing with his stardom

Through his book, the actor will take you on the journey of his personal battles as well. While he thought he "won at life" with his successful career, his family felt like "star performers in his circus, a seven-days-a-week job they hadn't signed up for." "It turned out Will Smith's education wasn't nearly over," the brief about the book on its website reads.

He also turns host for Netflix variety comedy special

Apart from his memoir, Smith has another exciting project - an hour-long variety comedy special on Netflix. The actor will be seen as a host of the special, which is described as a show that will "include celebrity guests, noteworthy conversation, comedic sketches, musical performances, and more." He is also the executive producer of the show, which will release globally later this year.