Will Smith to host 'his first-ever' Netflix variety comedy special

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 04:23 pm

Will Smith's first Netflix comedy special to come out later this year

Will Smith has joined hands with Netflix to host and star in an hour-long variety comedy special on the platform, announced the streamer. The show, Smith's first on Netflix, will be dropping globally later this year. The Men in Black star is also executive producing, while Smith's own Westbrook Studios will be producing it. He also has a YouTube original series in the making.

Announcement

To include celebrity guests, musical performances, and more

The official synopsis of the special says it is going to "include celebrity guests, noteworthy conversation, comedic sketches, musical performances, and more." According to a report by Variety, Terence Carter, Miguel Melendez, Sahara Bushue, and David Boorstein of Westbrook Studios will also executive produce along with The Pursuit of Happyness star. More information about the upcoming project is awaited.

Twitter Post

Here's the official announcement by Netflix

Will Smith will host and star in a variety comedy special (his first-ever!) for Netflix.



Launching later this year, the hour-long special will include celebrity guests, noteworthy conversation, comedic sketches, musical performances, and more. pic.twitter.com/n0zGB58OEE — Netflix (@netflix) June 16, 2021

Work

Smith is also busy with a fitness series for YouTube

Apart from Netflix, Smith also has a YouTube Original series to work on. Announced last month, the Bad Boys actor will be starring in a six-part fitness series, Best Shape of My Life. Touted to release in 2022, it will feature Smith as he sweats profusely to get into his best shape. He'll seek help and advice from athletes, scientists, experts, and YouTube creators.

Back to fitness

Smith has been real about his pandemic weight gain

According to a release, the unscripted YouTube docu-series will be following Smith's journey as he challenges himself "to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more." The I, Robot star has been "real" about putting on extra weight during the pandemic. In May, he had posted a shirtless picture, sharing, "I'm in the worst shape of my life."

Relatable

His recent 'back to gym after quarantine' video went viral

He did not stop here. His Instagram account became a testament to his inspiring, yet hilarious fitness endeavor. The 52-year-old actor has been sharing pictures and clips of him exercising, breaking the illusion that celebrities are always super tenacious and fit. One of his most recent Instagram posts even expertly (farcically) captured him "trying to remember how to use a gym after quarantine."

Instagram Post

'Feeling burn in places I didn't even know were places'