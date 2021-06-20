Happy Father's Day: Single on-screen dads who won our hearts

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 03:54 pm

Not all men get the privilege, and single fathers come in this category. Society is conditioned to believe that fathers cannot raise their children in a balanced manner all on their own. While this might be true for some, it isn't something written in gold. There are many films that deftly captured this untapped emotion. On Father's Day, let's celebrate the five best ones.

Exemplary! Aamir Khan's Rohit Kumar in 'Akele Hum Akele Tum'

Akele Hum Akele Tum is a story of Rohit Kumar (Aamir Khan) and his son, Sonu (Adil Rizvi). When Rohit's wife Kiran (Manisha Koirala) leaves them, he struggles a lot to raise Sonu. He gets involved in tiffs, fights back the fact that he can't get his son his favorite present but, in the end, he proves the gem of a father he is.

'The Pursuit of Happyness' shows the sheer brilliance of fathers

Will Smith (Chris) and his son Jaden (Christopher Jr.) played reel father-son duo in The Pursuit of Happyness. The film—based on a real-life person—shows the true deal of being a single parent, burdened with financial problems. Beautifully portrayed by both the Smiths, it leaves you wondering, in awe, of the actual Chris Gardner and how he managed his life, despite facing so many hurdles.

Chris wasn't telling this just to his son

"Don't ever listen to somebody telling you, you can't do something, not even me. You got a dream...protect it. When people can't do something...they tell you can't do something. You want something, go get it. Period," this quote from TPOH stays with you, forever.

'KKHH': A rom-com with sweet father-daughter relationship at the core

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a rom-com, alright, but it also had a fun relationship between a single dad and daughter at its core. Though the daughter, Anjali, was busy getting a lover for his father, the film had quite a few relatable high points. Like, when Rahul returns late, Anjali gets angry or his worry when the latter goes to a summer camp.

Catch Kevin Hart struggling as a single dad in 'Fatherhood'

Netflix's latest release Fatherhood, starring Kevin Hart, revolves around Matt and his struggles of raising a newborn, alongside battling grief and a sudden vacuum after losing his wife to childbirth. Worsening things, no one believes he can do it. But he does, efficiently. From trying to do his daughter's hair to separation anxiety when she leaves for school, this emotional drama has its moments.

Marlin in 'Finding Nemo' realizes something every father feels

Finding Nemo narrates the story of Marlin, an overprotective dad, who overcomes his fears and takes risks to find his missing son, Nemo. But later he realizes that Nemo is capable enough to take care of himself. This wonderful animated movie leaves you with a message that when children grow up, every father is left in this void wondering, "Am I not needed anymore?"