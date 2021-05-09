Will Smith, Alicia Keys roped in for YouTube original series

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 09, 2021, 04:23 pm

YouTube has announced a new slate of original series that includes huge stars headlining the projects. Will Smith, for one, will be treating fans with a reality series about his fitness journey, while Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys will take us behind the scenes of the making of her upcoming album. YouTube sensation Liza Koshy will also star in Liza on Demand Season 3.

Information

What is Smith's upcoming YouTube series all about?

The working title of Smith's project is Best Shape of My Life. The six-part fitness series is coming to YouTube in 2022. The series will take fans through all the challenges that the Bad Boys actor faces to improve his fitness. He will seek the help of special guests, including athletes, scientists, experts, and YouTube creators. This is his second project with YouTube Originals.

Details

Keys would be sharing her life's 20 years gone by

Meanwhile, the working title of Keys' next project is Noted. It drops on YouTube this summer, although there is no official release date so far. The four-part docu-series focuses on the Grammy winner, who celebrates the 20th anniversary of her album Songs in A Minor. YouTube confirmed Keys would be sharing the past 20 years of her life, along with performances and behind-the-scenes videos.

Statement

YouTube is reshaping Hollywood, says company's top executive

YouTube ‎chief business officer Robert Kyncl said, "If you're a creative person, you want to work with the place that has the greatest reach — that's the ultimate satisfaction, greater than money." He added the creator economy is "here to stay — and it's not just YouTube, the whole world has kind of validated it. It's reshaping Hollywood and other industries around the world."

Inspiration

Smith shares photo of his bulged body, fans applaud him

Back to Smith, he recently shared a photo on Instagram, and said that he's "in the worst shape of his life." He didn't shy away from revealing that he put on weight during the pandemic and flaunted his body. The viral photo shows him wearing a pair of black shorts and a blue unzipped hoodie. Fans applauded the star for being real and genuine.

Instagram Post

