Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte to star in Vasan Bala's next

Netflix India shared a teaser from the making of the film on Twitter

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi are set to star in filmmaker Vasan Bala's upcoming film, Monica, O My Darling, Netflix India announced on Wednesday. Production on the Netflix movie, which marks Bala's third feature directorial, is currently underway. He previously helmed the unreleased Peddlers and the 2018 action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Platform

Bala had recently directed the short 'Spotlight' in anthology 'Ray'

The official account of Netflix India shared a teaser from the making of the film on Twitter. "Lights, camera, action! Monica, O My Darling is now filming," the tweet read. Bala, who recently directed the short Spotlight in the Ray anthology from Netflix, reunites with the streamer for the film. "Monica, O My Darling, coming to @netflix_in!" the acclaimed filmmaker wrote on Instagram.

Twitter Post

Scenes

Rao shared a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram

The film also stars Aarya actor Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor of Guilty fame, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor Sukant Goel, Super Deluxe actor Bagavathi Perumal, and Zayn Marie Khan, recently seen in the streamer's anthology Feels Like Ishq which released on July 23. "We can't wait for you to see this," Rao wrote, sharing a behind-the-scenes clip.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by rajkummar_rao on July 28, 2021 at 12:57 pm IST

Film's poster

Qureshi shared her poster from the film on Instagram

Qureshi shared her poster from the film on her Instagram page. "It's a crime to look this good! But you gotta do what you gotta do. I'm excited to share the first look of Monica, O My Darling, coming to @netflix_in!" she wrote. Rao and Qureshi were earlier part of the ensemble in Anurag Kashyap's acclaimed crime-drama feature series Gangs of Wasseypur.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by iamhumaq on July 28, 2021 at 1:02 pm IST

Announcement

'Monica, O My Darling' will be Rao's second Netflix film

Monica, O My Darling will be Rao's second Netflix film, after The White Tiger. Apte, who has been a Netflix regular with projects like Sacred Games, Ghoul, Lust Stories, wrote a cheeky post on Instagram for the new film announcement. "It's Radflix and thrills time again! Happy to announce that I'll be back on Netflix yet again with Monica, O My Darling," she wrote.

Instagram Post

