'Cobra Kai' Season 4 teaser: And, Terry Silver is back!

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 28, 2021, 08:55 pm

The hit martial arts comedy-drama Cobra Kai has unveiled a new teaser. The 20-second-long clip shows the return of Terry Silver, the villain from Karate Kid III, played by actor Thomas Ian Griffith. The show is based on the original The Karate Kid films with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, reprising their roles from the 1984 film, as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively.

Teaser

Silver's silhouette takes center stage in the teaser

In the latest teaser, fans can see Griffith's silhouette in a ponytail look, standing with his back to the camera. We then hear some of the iconic lines said by this character in the past. "If a man can't stand, he can't fight. If a man can't breathe, he can't fight. If a man can't see, he can't fight," the voiceover noted.

Poster

The poster too highlights Silver's much-awaited return

Besides the teaser, a poster for the upcoming Cobra Kai Season 4 has also been released. We see the familiar ponytail make a comeback after a long time, and it seems like the upcoming season will focus more on the villainous return of Silver. Fans of the show took to social media, and said they couldn't wait to watch this beloved character in action.

Twitter Post

The new poster: "Cobra Kai never dies"

Statement

Producers were looking for the right moment to reintroduce Silver

Executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg had earlier said that they were trying to find the right moment to reintroduce Silver back into the universe. "That moment is now. We can't wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith's majestic return to the franchise," they said in a statement. Season 4 is expected to hit Netflix around late 2021.

Origin

Before Netflix picked it up, 'Cobra Kai' was on YouTube

The series started its journey on YouTube Red, a subscription service offered by YouTube in 2018. After finishing production on Season 3 of the show, YouTube dropped Cobra Kai from their programming, and a bidding war ensued. Soon, Netflix bagged the rights for the much-followed series. Notably, the viewership for Cobra Kai has been excellent on both platforms - YouTube and Netflix.