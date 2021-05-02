Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' might get a direct-to-digital release

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 02, 2021, 12:23 pm

After the pandemic subsided a few months back in India, many filmmakers secured a theatrical release for their films.

But since the second wave has swept the nation, they are returning to digital streaming platforms.

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, scheduled for a May release, might now come directly to a streaming service. It's rumored that the makers are demanding a whopping Rs. 150 crore.

Details

Producer Nikkhil Advani confirmed that they are in talks

One of Bell Bottom's producers, Nikkhil Advani, reportedly confirmed the second producer, Pooja Entertainment, was in talks with streaming service Hotstar.

In an interview, he was quoted as saying, "I believe it is being considered. But the final monetizing lies with Pooja Entertainment."

However, soon after, Pooja Entertainment (Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani) strongly rebuked the speculations saying only they can make a statement regarding the film's development.

Counter

'Pooja Entertainment would like to quash all speculation'

Countering Advani's statement, Pooja Entertainment said, "Any announcement regarding the impending release of the film will be made by Pooja Entertainment at the opportune time. Nobody other than Pooja Entertainment has the mandate to make any statements with regards to any development with the film."

They also requested the media to "refrain from publishing any information that is not officially communicated by us."

Movie

'Bell Bottom' was started and completed during the pandemic

Achieving an unprecedented feat, Bell Bottom, became one of the few projects that were started and finished during the pandemic.

The film is an espionage thriller starring Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi along with Kumar.

The story is based on the hijacking of planes in the early 1980s that shook India.

The film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

COVID-19

Many movies getting postponed or releasing digitally

After many states shut down theaters in order to curb the spread of the virus, multiple big-budget films decided to indefinitely postpone their release or take the digital route.

The most recent example is John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2, which got delayed.

Earlier, Salman Khan's Radhe announced that it will release in both theaters and will stream digitally on the occasion of Eid.