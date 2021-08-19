Here's everything you need to know about 'Bell Bottom'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 19, 2021, 02:05 pm

Akshay Kumar-starrer spy thriller Bell Bottom hit the theaters today, marking the first major Bollywood release post the second wave of COVID-19. The period film also stars Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta. While huge expectations ride on the Ranjit M Tewari directorial, early reviews have been mostly positive, much to the makers' relief. Here is a round-up about the offering.

Business

It's likely to earn less in comparison to pre-COVID-19 income

The Vashu Bhagnani-backed film is set to revive the film industry, as it got released in around 1,500-1,800 screens in India. Although, before COVID-19, a major Bollywood movie premiered on 4K screens, the industry is still hopeful. According to the data presented by Business Insider, the film is destined to earn almost 65%-70% lower than Kumar's previous films. Yet, the call deserves a pat.

Statistics

'Bell Bottom' is releasing in over 225 foreign screens

Certainly, makers will try their hardest to generate the maximum profit. As per analyst Taran Adarsh, Bell Bottom is releasing in several foreign locations. A confirmation has come for 225+ screens; the maximum number coming from America (75). It's followed by 53 screens in the UK, 25 in Canada, 20 in New Zealand, and 12 in South Africa. The number is likely to increase.

OTT

Did Amazon Prime Video bag post-theatrical rights?

Over the course of the past few months, speculations about the espionage flick getting a direct-to-digital release have surfaced many times. Even when the movie missed its July 27 premiere date this year, conditions in most states, including Maharashtra, hinted toward the possibilities of an OTT release. Now, reports suggest makers have sold the post-theatrical rights to Amazon Prime Video for Rs. 75cr!

Twitter Post

The movie might come to OTT platforms in some weeks

#BellBottom Post Theatrical Digital Rights - Amazon Prime for 75 crore. pic.twitter.com/WGaRlATdCk — 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗺𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘄𝘀𝗻𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 (@Filmynews11) August 18, 2021

Speculations

Fans rejoice, a sequel might be on its way

What's more, Kumar has himself hinted that there is a possibility of a sequel to the 1980-set drama. Speaking to an entertainment portal recently, Khiladi Kumar said, "If you see the way the film ended, there's definitely scope for a sequel. So, let's wait and see, if (the makers) come with a good script, then we could work things out." Now we wait!