'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' release delayed again, other details we know of

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Sep 07, 2021, 09:00 pm

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' to release on November 19

You won't be able to see Paul Rudd as Mr. Grooberson, as planned. That's because Ghostbusters: Afterlife release has been delayed again. It was shown to the audience at last month's CinemaCon, Las Vegas, and the general reception has been positive. This has naturally upped the excitement around Afterlife, which will now get released on November 19, over a week later than earlier decided.

Details

The movie is a sequel to the two 'Ghostbusters' movies

Directed by Jason Reitman, Afterlife was described as a "perfect blend of classic Ghostbusters moments with a fresh and unique twist for a whole new generation to enjoy. I got goosebumps," by Scott Menzel, founder, Hollywood Critics Association. Interestingly, this supernatural comedy is a sequel to Ghostbusters movies, which were directed and produced by Reitman's father. It will have several actors reprising their roles.

Cast

It will be a reunion of sorts for 'Ghostbusters' alumni

The Sony Pictures-distributed film will have Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson reprising their roles of Dr Peter Venkman, Dr Raymond "Ray" Stantz and Dr Winston Zeddemore, respectively. Late actor Harold Ramis will also be seen as Dr Egon Spengler through archival footage. Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts also come back as Dana Barrett and Janine Melnitz, the roles they played in Ghostbusters.

Plot

The film will revolve around a single mother, two kids

Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon will be the new faces. Reitman has also written the script, which has a single mother struggling with her two kids. The children's grandfather has left them a farm house, where they shift. Eventually, the learn that Spengler is one of the original Ghostbusters. They use his research and equipment to save the town and world.

Quote

'Wanted to make a movie that had mystery, had laughs'

At the CinemaCon, both Reitman and his father Ivan stressed that Afterlife has a story they "needed to tell." "Ghostbusters is one of those rare franchises, where it doesn't belong to the filmmakers anymore," said Reitman. "We wanted to make a movie that had mystery, had laughs, had you singing the theme song as you walked out of the movie theater," he added.