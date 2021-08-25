Finally we know 'Matrix-4' will be called 'The Matrix: Resurrections'

The CinemaCon audience was one lucky crowd! After all, they got to watch an exclusive trailer for Keanu Reeves' one of the most-anticipated movies, Matrix 4, and also learned what it will be called. It's now been named The Matrix: Resurrections, as per the trailer. The film has been directed by Lana Wachowski, one half of The Wachowskis, the duo behind the Matrix sensation.

'I had dreams that weren't just dreams. Am I crazy?'

As per several media outlets, the trailer starts with Thomas Anderson (Reeves aka Neo), who's in a therapy session. He is not able to make sense of his surroundings, and asks his therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris, "I had dreams that weren't just dreams. Am I crazy?" Harris' character says, "We don't use that word in here." Anderson also doesn't remember the Matrix.

Anderson is given the red pill, new powers

The next shot shows Carrie Anne Moss' Trinity in a cafe, and Anderson running into her. "Have we met?" she asks, indicating they don't remember anything about one another. His bewilderment gets intensified when he meets a man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who resembles Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne). He gives Anderson a red pill, and the latter gets armed with new powers in The Matrix.

No word is out regarding public release of the trailer

The trailer apparently also had that same visual appeal, loaded with VFX and special effects, which we had admired in the Matrix series. While the wait for the trailer is getting overbearing, we guess it will not get any respite soon, as there has been no word about a public release of the same. Though his character is shown, Fishburne isn't in this edition.

'The Matrix: Resurrections' will release on December 22 this year

"You'd have to ask [Matrix 4 director] Lana Wachowski why because I don't have an answer for that," he had said earlier this year. His absence will be sorely missed, but as compensation, we do have our desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing a part in this film. Slated for a December 22, 2021 release, it co-stars Jonathan Groff and Jada Pinkett Smith.