Aug 24, 2021

List of underrated female-led movies/shows

Heard of Blow the Man Down? The underrated movie is an all-women show, which is focused on two female characters, sisters Priscilla and Mary Beth, who struggle to survive after the death of their mother. Directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Kurdy, it's currently streaming on Amazon Prime. Like this black comedy thriller, let us explore more such undervalued female-led movies or shows.

'In Her Shoes': Centers around life of two extreme sisters

Curtis Hanson-helmed flick In Her Shoes centers around the lives of two sisters, Maggie and Rose Feller, who have nothing in common except their shoe size. The movie reflects two different aspects of life, one where Maggie is free-spirited and the other where Rose is plain and serious. Both are involved in a cold war, which later settles down as their grandmother visits.

'Selah and the Spades': High-school drama depicts the teenagers' tussle

Selah in Amazon Studios' distributed Selah and the Spades is a high school royalty, who is known by her group 'spades.' Similar to any other high-school drama, this Tayarisha Poe-directorial showcases heart-throbbing parties, under-the-ground gambling, and revenge on the classmates. IMDb gave 4.9 to this movie, but critics' ratings were quite the opposite. The 2020 release excels in bringing different aspects of high-school life.

'Betty': Mirrors survival of girls in male-oriented skateboard career

The 12-episode long series, Betty is a teen-comedy drama, created by Crystal Moselle. This HBO show reflects the life of a tight-knit girls' gang, who tries to fit in the male-oriented world of the skateboard. A visually crisp show, Betty will catch your attention with its exceptional music by Aska Matsumiya. Released in 2020, the two-season long series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar currently.

'Shrill': Focuses on balance between hectic and happy life

Shrill is all about Annie, a young journalist. The Hulu show narrates how she looks toward changing her chaotic life, stuffed with an unreliable boyfriend, crooked parents, and precisian boss. Despite facing so much, she's certain about her capabilities. The show emphasizes women to be comfortable in their bodies, whether fat or thin. Released in 2019, Shrill is basically a celebratory drama.

'Self Made': Narrates story of America's first Black self-made millionaire

Self Made: Inspired By The Life of Madam C. J. Walker is based on African American entrepreneur, philanthropist, political and social activist Madam C. J. Walker. The show focuses on Walker gaining fame through her haircare empire and becoming a millionaire. She literally was the first ever Black self-made female millionaire. The 2020 Netflix drama was led by the very efficient Octavia Spencer.