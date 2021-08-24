Even Jubin Nautiyal can't save 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 24, 2021, 08:09 pm

Jubin Nautiyal and T-Series are on a roll! It has not been even 15 days since their last release, and we have a new track in our hands. Released recently, Khushi Jab Bhi Teri is a tale of forever love, but is distinct from his recent releases. Here, the crooner also acts in the video opposite actress Khushali Kumar. Here's our review.

Song

Retain your color but do not get predictable, Nautiyal!

As mentioned in Nautiyal's Bewafa Tera Muskurana review, his recent tracks are getting very similar in treatment and style. The singer is great at expressing pain and yearning melodies, but the music of his video songs is getting monotonous. Retain your color but do not get predictable, please! Rochak Kohli's composition and AM Turaz's lyrics will not even touch you.

Visual

Enjoy the beauty of Leh onscreen, story isn't engaging enough

While shooting for the video in Leh Ladakh, the actors and the rest of the crew had to withstand harsh cold weather. "But it was completely worth all the effort because the music video and the locations in it look incredible," Kumar had said. The locations do look serene and beautiful in the MV, but the story unfolding before it is hardly engaging.

Comment

Even the direction bears similarity with Buttar's other works

A frequent collaborator of both Nautiyal and T-Series, Navjit Buttar has directed this video clip too and its nearly five-minute length has similar flashbacks montages, hilly landscapes, and identical tropes as seen in Dil Lauta Do or Bewafa Tera Muskurana. The only stand-out point after sitting through a hoard of similarities is that we get a happy ending. Finally something different!

Verdict

T-Series focusing on quantity over quality is depressing

As is expected of the Bhushan Kumar-backed song, Khushi Jab Bhi Teri is trending high on YouTube, even after a day of its release. But the production house's focus on quantity over quality is depressing. Undoubtedly, top musicians in the country can produce something distinct while holding on to their style. Verdict: The song and music video both gets 2.5/5 stars.