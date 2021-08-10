Jubin Nautiyal's 'Bewafa Tera Muskurana' is same old, same old

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 03:48 pm

Jubin Nautiyal is back with another T-Series song, titled Bewafa Tera Muskurana. But the new track offers nothing fresh, for we have seen the same story, heard similar tunes from the singer before. Meet Bros have helmed the music of this sad melodic song. The music video, directed by frequent collaborator Navjit Buttar, features Himansh Kohli and Akanksha Puri. Here's our review.

Song

Nautiyal brings correct emotions but lacks novelty

Nautiyal's voice is perfect for belting out such lovelorn painful notes. He does it here as well, and his voice finds apt support from the instrumentals. Lyrics by the Rashmi-Virag pair do justice to the sad love story being painted onscreen. But the problem is T-Series has single-handedly produced several similar tunes in the recent past. You won't be playing this on loop.

Video

Scenic beauty is the best part of the music video

If the song did not remind you of Nautiyal's legendary Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, the video definitely will. Apart from the shared starting word in the title, both the songs carry the same theme, where the woman is at fault for betraying the lover. You can watch the Bewafa Tera Muskurana video for Kashmir Valley's scenic beauty. It doesn't have much else to offer.

Comment

Acting performances by Kohli and Puri are underwhelming

Acting performances by Kohli and Puri are underwhelming. While Kohli overacts, Puri is bland throughout. Notably, this song brings together the hit duo of Kohli and Nautiyal, following Wafa Na Raas Aayee that released this April. Also, Nautiyal seems to be losing his flavor with back-to-back mediocre releases like Dil Lauta Do and Barsaat Ki Dhun. We hope he chooses his next project judiciously.

Verdict

Overall, 'Bewafa Tera Muskurana' is skippable; song, MV get 2/5

Despite being a below-average package, the song has been trending on number one in the "Music" category on YouTube ever since its release. The video has garnered over one crore views at the time of writing. While we'd suggest you to skip Bewafa Tera Muskurana, you can still test it once by watching it here. Verdict: Both the song and video get 2/5.