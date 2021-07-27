Jubin Nautiyal's 'Dil Lauta Do' will please soulful music lovers

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 06:45 pm

After popular collaborations, Tum Hi Aana and Dil Chahte Ho, singers Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev are back with another track Dil Lauta Do. Dev is responsible for the music, while the lyrics of the T-Series song have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa. Starring Sunny Kaushal and Saiyami Kher, the music video has been directed by Navjit Buttar. Here's our review.

Song

The length of the track might be a setback

Nautiyal's all-consuming voice kickstarts the track that has flavors of the 2000s and early 2010s romantic songs. The beat is soothing and the lyrics especially touch you. Dev's track begins after the first three minutes, yet it's pleasing. At over five minutes, the song does feel a bit stretched. Hence you will like it only if you are a sucker for slow tracks.

Video

Story painted onscreen is cliche but feels fulfilling

Buttar, however, cleverly uses the long time frame to paint a tragic love story. Kher and Kaushal were lovers, but in the present, she is gearing up to marry someone of her father's choice, while Kaushal is heartbroken. Pardoning the little bits of overacting, the lovelorn storyline is (cliche but) fulfilling. Tip: Watch the clip more than once to connect all the dots.

Quotes

'Will leave you with a feeling of love and longing'

Ahead of the release, Nautiyal had said, "There is a special place in my heart for love songs that are within the heartbreak zone because they draw out all the emotions from you as an artist." And his attachment is palpable from the song. "It's an intense track that will leave you with a feeling of love and longing," Dev had rightly noted.

Verdict

Overall end-product is good but not great, gets 3/5

Shot in various breathtaking locations of Leh Ladakh, the music video is picturesque. The same plot of lovers getting separated by the girl's family could have been avoided. But after locking the topic, the execution seems fair. Overall, Dil Lauta Do is good but not great. You can watch it on YouTube. Verdict: Song and music video both get 3/5.