'Barsaat Ki Dhun' review: Generic music paired with silly video

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 11:41 am

Jubin Nautiyal and Gurmeet Choudhary are back together, again, under the banner T-Series for a romantic track Barsaat Ki Dhun after Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka that was released last month. The latest release is also a rehashed version of an old classic (Kumar Sanu's Sun Sun Barsat Ki Dhun). What we get are a silly music video and a generic track. Here's our review.

Song

Song is soft romantic melody that we've heard many times

We're promised a "bheegi si" love story but the outcome is hardly satisfactory. Rochak Kohli's music is breezy and fitting for a soft melodic number. As promised by the makers, it also makes you nostalgic. However, the resemblance to early 2000s romantic songs is a tad too much. Rashmi Virag's lyrics are an admitted improvement over the weirdly objectifying lyrics of the 1993 song.

Video

Hero stalks, heroine falls in love: when does it end?

Coming to the visual aspect, the music video featuring Choudhary and Karishma Sharma has a story, although one without logic. Choudhary refuses to give a second look at the woman's picture sent over for marriage but immediately begins to stalk and harass the same girl when he sees her tete-a-tete. And, it's tiring (also unrealistic) to see a woman swoon over someone's stalking skills.

Verdict

Nautiyal impressed us with 'Hanjugam' recently; this is a miss

The Ashish Panda-directed video does offer you scenic views and sizzling dances in the rain. But my mind was too hung up on how come the woman's father didn't see the guy's picture sent in for her rishta, to enjoy performances. Nautiyal recently impressed us with Hanjugam from Bhuj: The Pride of India. But this is a miss. Verdict: Song gets 2.5/5, video 1.5/5.

Information

'Listen to it while enjoying cup of coffee,' said makers

Speaking about the track, Nautiyal had said earlier, "Barsaat Ki Dhun is the kind of track you can listen to while you enjoy your cup of coffee or driving in the car." Choudhary had heaped praises on the music video as it "beautifully captures the essence of the monsoon season." You can catch the song and music video on YouTube.