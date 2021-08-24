CISF officer who stopped Salman Khan lands in trouble

CISF officer who stopped Salman Khan at Mumbai Airport has invited trouble with authorities now

Recently, a clip of a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer stopping Salman Khan at Mumbai Airport for a mandatory security check had gone viral. Netizens praised the official for sticking to his job profile even when a superstar was in front of him. But it seems the sudden stardom has ushered in trouble for him as authorities have reportedly seized his phone.

He breached protocol by speaking to media houses

As per reports, CISF has decided to seize the Nayagarh-native's phone because he breached protocol by speaking to some media organization from Odisha. The move also ensures that the officer does not come in contact with media houses and speak to them about the incident again. Notably, the CISF is in charge of airport security at all commercial airports in India.

CISF did not publicly comment on the issue

The Central Armed Police Force division did not publicly comment on the issue. For the unversed, Khan was flying to Russia to shoot for Tiger 3 when he stepped down from his vehicle and walked past the security checkpoint. Here is when the officer in question stopped him and explained the required security rule. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor seemed cooperative in the clip.

Sad reality: Netizens praised him for basically doing his job

Quite understandably, Khan or his spokespersons haven't commented either. While any breach of protocol demands action, the fact that netizens had to heap praises on an officer for just doing his job paints a sorry picture. We all know actors or not, everyone should abide by law and order, yet this case shows how different the reality is from the rules.

'Tiger 3': Salman, Katrina have a massive international shoot planned

Now coming to the movie, Katrina Kaif, the female lead of the Tiger franchise, has also flown for the foreign leg. Reportedly, the Maneesh Sharma-directorial has shooting set in five international locations. After wrapping up the Russia schedule, the stars will also shoot in Turkey and Austria, among other places. It is not known if Emraan Hashmi, who plays the antagonist, is joining them.