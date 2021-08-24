Missing Nawazuddin Siddiqui? You'll soon see him in these projects

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has several exciting projects in his kitty, here's a list

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood today. After solidifying his reputation and prominence with Sacred Games, the 47-year-old has been successfully juggling OTT releases and big movie productions for a while now. Last seen in offerings such as Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai and Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein, he has multiple ventures lined up across all media. Here's a compilation.

He will soon be seen in Jaideep Chopra's thriller 'Sangeen'

Siddiqui is gearing up to charm viewers in the thriller Sangeen. Written and directed by Jaideep Chopra, the film also stars fellow Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi. It is being produced by Gurjit Singh and Ankit Khanna for Golden Era Films and AK Projekts. The Serious Men actor shot it in London earlier this year and makers are looking at a 2021 release date.

He is teaming up with Neha Sharma for a romantic-comedy

Another project in the making is Kushan Nandy's Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Also starring Neha Sharma in the lead, the romantic-comedy reunites Siddiqui and Nandi after their 2017 venture Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. While announcing the film in August last year, the director had said, "Jogira Sara Ra Ra celebrates the joie de vivre of an oddball couple, their fancies and madness."

'Bole Chudiyan' has been waiting for proper release slot

Talking of new pairings, the Badlapur actor will be seen sharing screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia in the romantic drama Bole Chudiyan. Helmed by Siddiqui's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, the filming of the movie took place in Uttar Pradesh in 2019. There were reports of the project getting direct-to-digital release due to the pandemic last year, but nothing has been confirmed to date.

He has been confirmed to lead 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

More recently, Siddiqui has been booked by Kangana Ranaut to lead her first production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. While it is unlikely Ranaut will star in the movie, the Ghoomketu star will begin shooting for the satirical love story soon. Moreover, the chameleon-like actor is reportedly essaying the antagonist's role in Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie, helmed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby.