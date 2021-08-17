'Tiger 3': Salman, Katrina's multi-location international shoot begins from tomorrow

Salman Khan to jet off to Russia to shoot 'Tiger 3'

The shooting of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 resumed last month and now, the team is set to fly out to international locations. According to reports, the cast and crew are going to leave tomorrow and the filming will take place in five different locations. To keep everyone safe during the pandemic, producer Aditya Chopra has arranged a jumbo charter for the team.

Details

Khan and Kaif's first destination will be Russia

"The direction team under Maneesh [Sharma] has prepped for months for this schedule, and Aditya Chopra is clear that the shoot needs to happen smoothly," The Indian Express quoted a source as saying. Their first destination is Russia, where Khan and Katrina Kaif have a high-octane action sequence to film. Later, the team will head to Turkey and Austria, among other shooting locations.

Quote

'Tiger 3' is going to be a 'visually spectacular experience'

The previous instalments of the Tiger franchise were filled with action scenes, but this time, "never seen before action sequences" are said to be shot. Talking about the same, the source further said, "Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma didn't want to compromise on the scale of the film despite the pandemic and they have planned Tiger 3 to be a visually spectacular theatrical experience."

Cast

Emraan Hashmi will be seen as the antagonist in it

Khan and Kaif will reprise their characters of R&AW agent Avinash Singh Rathore and Zoya from the previous instalments. The new addition to the franchise is Emraan Hashmi, who will play the antagonist and will reportedly don the role of an ISI agent. While the reports stated about the lead pair's shooting schedule in international locations, nothing has been mentioned about Hashmi's.

Cameo

Shah Rukh Khan might do a cameo in 'Tiger 3'

Chopra's Yash Raj Films is also backing Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie, Pathan. Earlier, some reports suggested that the Sultan actor is going to do a cameo in Pathan. He and SRK will apparently perform an action scene on Burj Khalifa. Later, it was reported that King Khan (also plays a R&AW agent in his film) will do a special appearance in Tiger 3.