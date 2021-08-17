Popular VJ and Tamil actor Anandha Kannan dies of cancer

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 01:50 pm

Anandha Kannan took his last breath on August 16

Popular Tamil actor and host Anandha Kannan, 48, passed away due to bile-duct cancer yesterday night. A few months ago, Kannan, a native of Singapore, was diagnosed with this rare disease and was undergoing treatment. Director Venkat Prabhu, a close friend of Kannan, shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences."

In shock, colleagues and fans mourn his untimely demise

Condolences began to pour in after Prabhu's tweet, which shocked Kannan's fans and colleagues. Actor Senthilkumar tweeted, "#AnandhaKannan Bro Heart Breaking news we missed you!!! May your soul rest in peace! My deepest condolences to your family. The days were with you in my life so beautiful proud moment and good memories!!! I were in your timeline really big gift for me Bro! @anandha_kannan."

Kannan was recently offered a Tamil TV show

Kannan apparently started his career in Singapore as an actor and TV host on Vasantham TV. Later, he shifted to Chennai and turned VJ for Sun Music, a 90s music channel on Sun Network, and became children's favorite host. Reportedly, he was offered a television show recently on a famous Tamil channel, but he couldn't take forward the opportunity because of this rare cancer.

He also had acted in movies and TV shows

Kannan has also appeared in South Indian movies. In 2012, he was seen in a Tamil sci-fi flick, Adhisaya Ulagam and before that, he made a guest appearance in Saroja (2008). Mullum Malarum (2010) and Ithanai Naalai Engirunthai (2012) are his two films, which didn't get to release in theaters. However, he played the lead in two TV shows — Sindubad and Kadhal Channel.

During his career, the young star also won several awards

Kannan's longest run in the industry was as a host at the Savaal Singapore, which was a Tamil version of We Are Singaporeans. He worked there from 2013 to 2018 and even bagged the award for Best Host (2011). Also, he had won the Best Actor in Television Actors Guild Award (South India) and the International Youth Icon at World Universities Tamil Conference (2013).