Here's why 'Bhoot Police' release was advanced by a week

Mark your calendars! 'Bhoot Police' now comes on September 10

It looks like streamer Disney+ Hotstar is trying to avoid some internal and external competition as it has changed the release date for its highly anticipated venture Bhoot Police. Multiple OTT projects are lined up to premiere on September 17. Moving ahead, the multi-starrer is now releasing on September 10. Lead star Arjun Kapoor announced the news earlier today. Here are the details.

Change in plans

'Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots'

Taking to his social media handles, the Panipat actor said, "Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. #BhootPolice is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September only on @DisneyPlusHS. Stay tuned!" His co-stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez also shared the change in plans. The trio is joined by Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles of this ghost-hunting comedy project.

Twitter Post

Check out the announcement here!

Internal clash

Three projects were premiering on Hotstar on the same day

While the makers did not reveal any reason behind the date change, it could be because of the multiple releases booked for that day on Hotstar. Telugu star Nithiin is coming to greet his fans with the remake of Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun, titled Maestro. The platform's first Telugu series, titled Unheard is also dropping on the same day and could divide the audience.

External competition

Netflix anthology 'Ankahi Kahaniya' is releasing on September 17 too

This isn't all. Hotstar could have anticipated competition from Netflix too as its upcoming Hindi anthology Ankahi Kahaniya is also premiering on September 17. Not to mention the arrival of the third season for the hugely popular Netflix series Sex Education. With the changed dates, Bhoot Police will compete with Amazon Prime Video's Mumbai Diaries 26/11 and ZEE5's Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?

Information

Khan and Kapoor play 'desi' ghostbusters in the movie

The Pavan Kirpalani horror-comedy has had a bumpy ride to reach its release. Originally touted to be a theatrical release, producers confirmed it was getting a digital release back in July. As seen in the trailer, Khan (Vibhooti) and Kapoor (Chiraunji) play desi ghostbusters and brothers, who set down to hunt a menacing, stubborn ghost, along with Maya (Gautam) and Kanika (Fernandez).