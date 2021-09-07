Disney+ Hotstar releases poster for its first Telugu series 'Unheard'

The poster for Disney+ Hotstar's Telugu series 'Unheard' is here!

Streamer Disney+ Hotstar just announced the premiere date for its first Telugu series, titled Unheard. Starring an ensemble cast comprising Srinivas Avasarala, Baladitya, Chandini Chowdary, Priyadarshi, and Ajay, the show also received its official poster on Monday. The series is scheduled to be released on September 17. Here's all you need to know about the Aditya KV directorial.

It will show how common people fought to gain freedom

The poster features the character cut-outs of five lead actors along with newspaper clippings and fire/explosion images. While sharing the poster, the streamer wrote, "As a nation seeks to be born, the common men and women of Hyderabad stand witness to the largest human struggle to break the chains of bondage- Hotstar Specials Unheard, All episodes streaming on Sep 17th (sic)."

All episodes will be dropped on September 17

Tapping into Telugu market with original content will be fruitful

Unheard strives to open "the world to the unknown and unusual conversations that turned the common men and women into radicals who could sacrifice their lives for freedom." By the look and description, it seems to be an independence struggle saga. Given Disney+ Hotstar has platforms like Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 to compete with in regional content, the success of Unheard will be fruitful.

Multiple releases are lined up for September 17 on Hotstar

Talking of competitions, September 17 is slowly becoming a battleground for Disney+ Hotstar releases. It will make way for another Telugu venture, Nithiin's much-anticipated movie Maestro. For the unversed, this movie is the remake of Ayushmann Khurrana-led sensation Andhadhun. In the pan-India market, Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam is releasing on Hotstar on the same day.

'The Empire' recently invited flak for the streamer

The streamer will be hoping to earn some goodwill with this tale of freedom struggle, especially after the flak it received post The Empire's release. Twitter users had raised "uninstall Hotstar" slogans, pointing out how the character of Babur, played by Kunal Kapoor, was portrayed. Competing with Netflix's Money Heist S05, the platform dropped Marvel's Black Widow on September 3.